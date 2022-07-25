Reuters: Wheat prices rose sharply after the Russian missile attack on the Odesa port

Wheat prices rose sharply due to the Russian armyʼs missile attack on the Odesa port. The Russian attack raised doubts about the implementation of the agreement on grain export from Ukraine.

Reuters writes about it.

Wheat futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange rose almost 4% on Monday, July 25, to $7.86 per bushel [one bushel of wheat equals 27.216 kg]. Before that, on Friday, July 22, prices fell by almost 6%.

"The restoration of Ukrainian exports will require not only safe shipping channels but also safe ports. Even before the ink was dry on the transport deal, the Russians raised doubts about port security. There are doubts again," one of the European traders told reporters.

Meanwhile, in the USA, they are working on plan B for grain exports from Ukraine, if the agreement with Russia fails, the administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Samantha Power, said in a comment on the CNN channel.

"Plan B includes road, rail, and river transport, sending barges and adjusting rail systems to better align with European ones and export faster," Power said.