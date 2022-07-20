Defense Minister Reznikov on the results of “Ramstein-4”: new HIMARS, unblocking ports and arms control

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, spoke about the results of the fourth meeting in the "Ramstein" format, as a result of which the Ukrainian army will receive additional weapons and assistance.

He wrote about this on his Facebook.

"According to the agreement with our colleagues, we are keeping intrigue regarding the lionʼs share of current and new aid packages, which include the supply of weapons, ammunition, training of our soldiers and much more. First, they will be felt by the enemy on the battlefield. New obligations of partners, Which concern land, sea, and sky, are a positive signal of the meeting." the minister said.

He emphasized the delivery to Ukraine of four more HIMARS rocket launcher systems and announced to the participants of the meeting Ukraineʼs main priorities — unblocking the ports in the western part of the Black Sea, repairing the transferred foreign equipment (it is about hundreds of units) and controlling the use of weapons from allies.

To implement the last priority, the Ministry of Defense will speed up the process of implementing the NATO LOGFAS program, which was given to the Armed Forces of Ukraine free of charge in 2019. There are already specialists in this program in Ukraine, but it has not yet been launched.

It is worth noting that on July 19, the Verkhovna Rada created a Temporary Investigative Commission on monitoring the receipt and use of international military aid. Its creation was proposed by the head of the Presidentʼs Office, Andriy Yermak. The mass media wrote that the expediency of this TIC in the presence of LOGFAS is questionable.