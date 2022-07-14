OP Chairman Andriy Yermak proposed creating a commission to control the use of weapons by allies

The head of the presidentʼs office, Andriy Yermak, proposed to the Verkhovna Rada to create a Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC), which will deal with the issue of control over the use of Western weapons received as aid.

He wrote about this in his Telegram.

"The issue of weapons for our country is a priority [...] Our goal is to be as transparent as possible under martial law. All received Western weapons are registered and sent to the front. Everything is clearly controlled and now this process will become even more open. Transparency is the best recipe against Russian manipulations and fakes," Yermak said.

The head of the OP noted that the parliament should be involved in arms control primarily as a legislative body. As for the words about Russian manipulations and fakes, with this statement he probably responded to the claims of Victoria Spartz, a member of the US House of Representatives from the Republican Party, who previously asked Yermak to "solve the problem" and demanded a mechanism to control American aid.

The publication ZN.UA notes that Ukraine has long had a system of requests for weapons, which allows to control the volume, nomenclature and prices of weapons entering Ukraine. Therefore, the expediency of TIC is very doubtful.

According to the publicationʼs sources, Minister of Defense, Oleksiy Reznikov, promised the implementation of this system to his Western colleagues five weeks ago, but the Ministry of Defense is delaying the adoption by the Cabinet of Ministers of a resolution on the implementation of this system. Even if Reznikov has doubts about the security of this program, there is still a logistics program LOGFAS that is used in NATO. It was transferred free of charge to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2019, and Ukraine already has experts from this program. In addition, it is adapted to Ukrainian realities, but has not yet been launched, the journalists note.