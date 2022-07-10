Congresswoman asked Biden to check Yermakʼs “Russian connections” and explained her claims

Member of Congress Victoria Spartz published a list of claims against the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak. Earlier, Spartz wrote a letter to US President Joe Biden about the need to check whether Yermak has so-called "Russian connections".

This is stated on her website.

"I know that President Zelensky is waging a dangerous war with an insidious enemy. He spends most of his time building international support for the defense of his country, but he has an urgent domestic problem that he needs to solve, and that is the head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak," the report said.

The full list of congresswomenʼs claims against Yermak, published on the website, looks like this:

the leak of information about Ukraineʼs operation to capture members of “Wagner” PMC, which led to its failure;

unsuccessful management of peace negotiations with Russia before the war;

assurances from the Ukrainian leadership that a Russian attack would not occur, contrary to Western intelligence, to prevent Ukraine from properly preparing for war;

the capture of Kherson by the Russians, which led to the "tragedy of the Azov battalion";

delaying urgent purchases of military equipment through the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and formulating unreasonable or even illegal conditions;

purposeful delaying of the appointment of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office through Yermakʼs deputy Oleg Tatarov.

“I urge the ministry to consider my statement with the seriousness that these questions about Mr. Yermak require, instead of launching ad hominem attacks, as they have done so far. It will be better for Ukrainians and Americans if our governments react with due diligence and not with defensive banalities," Spartz highlighted.

What happened?

Earlier, a member of the US House of Representatives, Victoria Spartz, wrote a letter to US President Joe Biden about the need to check the so-called "Russian connections" of the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak. The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleg Nikolenko commented on Spartzʼs appeal and advised her to "stop trying to earn additional political capital on baseless speculations around the topic of war." It is worth noting that Spartz herself is a native of Ukraine. In November 2020, she was elected to the House of Representatives from the Republican Party.

Previously, the mass media wrote about Yermakʼs business connections in Russia. In particular, the "Schemes" project found out in 2019 that the business partner of the head of the OP is Rakhamim Emanuilov, a Russian businessman who has connections with a number of influential officials of the Russian Federation.