The Ukrainian diaspora in the USA condemned Congresswoman Victoria Spartz. She was accused of playing along with Putin

The Ukrainian Congressional Committee of America (UCCA) and the co-chair of the support group for Ukraine in the US Congress, Marcy Kaptur, condemned the member of Congresswoman Victoria Spartz, who the day before published a list of claims against the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak.

This is reported by "European Truth".

UKCA, which represents 2 million Americans of Ukrainian origin, announced attempts to undermine trust between Kyiv and Washington. They noted that Spartzʼs statements harmed important strategic relations. The UCKA called for unity and support of Ukraine with everything necessary for victory in the war.

Kaptur accused Spartz of recklessly helping Russian President Putin and promoting Russian narratives. Kaptur also supported Volodymyr Zelensky and his team.

"While some members may seek to sow discord and inflame tensions, overall the United States Congress stands firmly behind President Zelensky and his leadership as Ukraine fights for its survival [...]. Those who spread wild narratives aimed at undermining the positions of Ukrainian officials during the war are recklessly helping Putin and his propagandists," Kaptur said, adding that the level of US cooperation with Zelenskyʼs office "does not give reason to doubt the loyalty of any official".