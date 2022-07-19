The Verkhovna Rada established a Temporary Commission of Inquiry to monitor the use of arms by the Allies

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) created a Temporary Commission of Inquiry (TCI) on issues of monitoring the receipt and use of international material and technical aid during martial law.
The Member of Parliament, Oleksiy Honcharenko, reported this.
"Voice" factionʼs MP, Rustem Umyerov, became the head of the TCI. This investigative commission was proposed to be created by the head of the Presidentʼs Office, Andriy Yermak.
- Russian propaganda spread information about the alleged sale on the "black market" of Ceasar howitzers, which Ukraine received from France, and HIMARS rocket systems. American congresswoman Victoria Spartz stated in one of the interviews that there are allegedly obstacles in the establishment of oversight of American military aid to Ukraine.
- The EU stated that the information about "arms smuggling by Ukraine" supplied to it by its allies is an intensive disinformation campaign launched by Russia. The USA also sees no signs that Ukraine can smuggle the provided weapons out of the country: "We see no signs that these weapons went anywhere other than to fight the Russians."