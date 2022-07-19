The Verkhovna Rada established a Temporary Commission of Inquiry to monitor the use of arms by the Allies

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) created a Temporary Commission of Inquiry (TCI) on issues of monitoring the receipt and use of international material and technical aid during martial law.

The Member of Parliament, Oleksiy Honcharenko, reported this.

"Voice" factionʼs MP, Rustem Umyerov, became the head of the TCI. This investigative commission was proposed to be created by the head of the Presidentʼs Office, Andriy Yermak.