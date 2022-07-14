The EU called information about the sale of weapons supplied to Ukraine on the black market a Russian disinformation

Information about "arms smuggling by Ukraine" supplied to it by its allies is an intensive disinformation campaign launched by Russia.

This was stated by the spokesperson of the European Union for foreign and security policy, Peter Stano, in a comment to Ukrinform.

"We cannot speak for NATO, but from the point of view of the EU, Russian propaganda and disinformation make such attempts very regularly and massively. In fact, all information coming from the Kremlin or from the Ministry of Defense or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation is such massive propaganda and ordinary lies," Stano said.

According to him, a monitoring and control mechanism has been established to ensure that the equipment provided by the EU is used for these stated purposes.

"Our aid is the object of strict control and protective measures, in particular at the time when it has already been delivered. This includes monitoring the use of such equipment, taking into account international norms regarding the observance of human rights and humanitarian law, as well as the possibility of regular informing and/or on-site verification of the current state of this equipment, when it is necessary and when the prevailing conditions allow it,” Stano explained.

The procedure for controlling the movement of equipment delivered using the European Peace Facility is ensured during the entire delivery process and after its completion in cooperation with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"We have no reason not to trust the government of Ukraine, which is fighting to protect its country and the people of Ukraine from brutal aggression," Stano added.

Previously, Russian mass media and pro-Russian publics in social networks spread information about the alleged sale on the "black market" of Ceasar howitzers and HIMARS jet systems received from France.

Congresswoman Victoria Spartz also stated in one of the interviews that there are allegedly obstacles in establishing oversight of American military aid to Ukraine.