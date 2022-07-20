The ICAO found the Belarusian authorities guilty of the forced landing of the Ryanair plane with the oppositionist Protasevich

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has recognized that the Belarusian authorities are responsible for the forced landing of the Ryanair plane with the oppositionist Roman Protasevich. The incident occurred in May 2021 in Minsk.

Reuters writes about it.

Earlier, the ICAO stated that they do not know who exactly was the initiator of the story about the fake mining in order to land the plane. Now Belarusian officials have been officially accused of this.

"The ICAO Council recognized that the threat of mining the flight [...] was deliberately false and threatened its safety. In addition, the threat was brought to the attention of the flight crew at the direction of senior officials of the government of Belarus," the organization believes.

Only the representative of Russia in the ICAO Council categorically opposed such a conclusion, all others supported such a statement.