Heavy military aircraft of Russia are bringing weapons to Belarus. The fighters began to practice their strikes

Large transport military aircraft of Russia began to actively fly to Belarus, which may indicate the transfer of heavy and large-sized weapons, military equipment and troops.

On July 13 and 14, the "Belarusky Haiun" monitoring group recorded the arrival of two An-22 "Antey" military aircraft at the Machulyshchi airfield near Minsk. In addition, a Russian IL-76 transporter also flew there.

An-22 "Antey" is considered the worldʼs largest turboprop transport aircraft. Only 4 units remain in operation.

Also, this morning in Baranovichi, training of fighter aircraft, practicing airstrikes, was recorded.

The Russian A-50 — a long-range radar detection and control aircraft — operates in the skies over Belarus.