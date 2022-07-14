Heavy military aircraft of Russia are bringing weapons to Belarus. The fighters began to practice their strikes

Large transport military aircraft of Russia began to actively fly to Belarus, which may indicate the transfer of heavy and large-sized weapons, military equipment and troops.
On July 13 and 14, the "Belarusky Haiun" monitoring group recorded the arrival of two An-22 "Antey" military aircraft at the Machulyshchi airfield near Minsk. In addition, a Russian IL-76 transporter also flew there.
An-22 "Antey" is considered the worldʼs largest turboprop transport aircraft. Only 4 units remain in operation.
Also, this morning in Baranovichi, training of fighter aircraft, practicing airstrikes, was recorded.
The Russian A-50 — a long-range radar detection and control aircraft — operates in the skies over Belarus.
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and intelligence agencies believe that there is no risk of an attack from Belarus yet. The Belarusians keep a close eye on the army. Currently, the number of Russian aircraft and missile systems is increasing in the country. The threat of missile strikes from Belarus will remain for at least three more months, as the south of the country has been closed to aviation until October.
- It is known that Belarus gave the Russians full control of the airfield "Zyabrovka". Satellites showed that the number of S-400s, tanks and BMPs is increasing there.