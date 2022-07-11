The spokesman of the Foreign Legion denied the Russian fakes about the dead soldiers

Russian reports about the death of 200 servicemen of the Foreign Legion in Ukraine are untrue.
This was said by the Legionʼs spokesman, Damien Magrou, during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine — Ukrinform.
"Russia reports that about 200 legionnaires have already died on the territory of Ukraine. But this is not true," he emphasized. Magrou did not reveal the actual number of casualties but said that the legion had lost three more fighters in the past week.
"Last week, we reported that three more people died in our legion. The names we publish are not a complete list. Unfortunately, we cannot report all losses. Two Brazilians, a man and a woman, died last week. The names we call are heroes who lost their lives on the battlefield as a result of Russian artillery strikes. Douglas Burigot tried to save Talitha Do Valle from the fire, but died himself. Talita came out of the building engulfed in fire, but, unfortunately, she died," he said.
According to the spokesman, a certain number of servicemen of the Foreign Legion are in captivity. Andrew Hill was captured near Mykolaiv. The Russians had already published a video with him at the end of May, and there were no further reports about the fighterʼs condition.
"Russians and their henchmen continue to illegally persecute foreign citizens on the territory of Ukraine. This also applied to the British Sean Pinner and Aiden Aslin and the Moroccan Brahim Saadoun, who are servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In this way, Russia is trying to strengthen its negotiating position," Damien Magrou emphasized.
Also, not far from Kharkiv, two Americans were captured by the Russians, and the so-called "DPR" court plans to sentence them.
"We have a number of geographical questions: how did military personnel who were captured in an oblast bordering only the territory of Russia end up on the territory of the pseudo-republics," the spokesman said.
- In particular, 28-year-old Aiden Aslin, 48-year-old former soldier of the Royal English Regiment Sean Pinner, and 21-year-old Moroccan citizen Brahim Saadoun, who officially served in the Armed Forces, were captured by the Russians. They were captured in Volnovaha on March 12. On June 9, the "supreme court of the DPR" sentenced them to death by firing squad.
- The General Staff of Ukraine stated that the legal status of combatants applies to foreign citizens who serve in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This status, in particular, entitles them to be treated as prisoners of war if they fall into enemy hands. In addition, they are protected by the Geneva Convention.
- On June 23, it became known that Aslin will be executed soon.
- On June 30, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Russia should prevent the execution of British volunteers of the Ukrainian army, who were sentenced to be shot by the Russian formation "DPR". The ECtHR made the same decision regarding the Moroccan soldier Brahim Saadun, who was also sentenced to death by firing squad in the "DPR".