Russian reports about the death of 200 servicemen of the Foreign Legion in Ukraine are untrue.

This was said by the Legionʼs spokesman, Damien Magrou, during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine — Ukrinform.

"Russia reports that about 200 legionnaires have already died on the territory of Ukraine. But this is not true," he emphasized. Magrou did not reveal the actual number of casualties but said that the legion had lost three more fighters in the past week.

"Last week, we reported that three more people died in our legion. The names we publish are not a complete list. Unfortunately, we cannot report all losses. Two Brazilians, a man and a woman, died last week. The names we call are heroes who lost their lives on the battlefield as a result of Russian artillery strikes. Douglas Burigot tried to save Talitha Do Valle from the fire, but died himself. Talita came out of the building engulfed in fire, but, unfortunately, she died," he said.

According to the spokesman, a certain number of servicemen of the Foreign Legion are in captivity. Andrew Hill was captured near Mykolaiv. The Russians had already published a video with him at the end of May, and there were no further reports about the fighterʼs condition.

"Russians and their henchmen continue to illegally persecute foreign citizens on the territory of Ukraine. This also applied to the British Sean Pinner and Aiden Aslin and the Moroccan Brahim Saadoun, who are servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In this way, Russia is trying to strengthen its negotiating position," Damien Magrou emphasized.

Also, not far from Kharkiv, two Americans were captured by the Russians, and the so-called "DPR" court plans to sentence them.

"We have a number of geographical questions: how did military personnel who were captured in an oblast bordering only the territory of Russia end up on the territory of the pseudo-republics," the spokesman said.