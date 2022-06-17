European Court of Human Rights calls on Russia not to allow execution of Moroccan fighter who fought for Ukraine

The European Court of Human Rights in an interim ruling said that Russia should not allow the death penalty for Moroccan citizen Brahim Saadun, who was sentenced to death by the “DPR”.

The relevant decision was made by the court on Thursday, June 16.

The court instructed, in particular, the Russian government to ensure that the death sentence was not carried out, and:

to ensure proper conditions of his detention;

provide him with any necessary medical care and medication.

The court asked the Russian government to provide information within two weeks to show what actions and measures were taken by the authorities to ensure the rights of Brahim Saadun.

Brahim Saadun is a Moroccan citizen, in 2019 he moved to Ukraine to study in Kyiv. In November 2021, he left Kyiv for military training, and then he was sent to the 36th Separate Brigade of the Marines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast. On April 13, 2022, Russia announced that 1,026 Ukrainian servicemen of this brigade had voluntarily laid down their arms and surrendered.

On June 9, 2022, the “DPR court” sentenced him to death (as well as two other Britons). On 14 June 2022, a representative of Brahim Saadun (father) appealed to the European Court of Human Rights to ensure that his rights were respected.