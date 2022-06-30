ECtHR demands that Russia prevent the execution of British prisoners of war in the so-called “DNR”

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that Russia should not allow the death penalty for two British volunteers of the Ukrainian army, who were sentenced to death by the Russia-created entity DNR.

This is stated in the decision of the ECtHR.

The court issued urgent measures regarding Aiden Aslin and Sean Pinner, who are threatened with death. The court noted that the Russian government must ensure that the "sentence" is not enforced and that the British are properly detained, as well as provide them with the necessary medical care. The court ordered the Ukrainian government to ensure, as far as possible, that British rights were respected.

The ECtHR made a similar decision regarding the Moroccan soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Brahim Saadun, who was also sentenced to death by the DNR.