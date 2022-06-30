ECtHR demands that Russia prevent the execution of British prisoners of war in the so-called “DNR”

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that Russia should not allow the death penalty for two British volunteers of the Ukrainian army, who were sentenced to death by the Russia-created entity DNR.
This is stated in the decision of the ECtHR.
The court issued urgent measures regarding Aiden Aslin and Sean Pinner, who are threatened with death. The court noted that the Russian government must ensure that the "sentence" is not enforced and that the British are properly detained, as well as provide them with the necessary medical care. The court ordered the Ukrainian government to ensure, as far as possible, that British rights were respected.
The ECtHR made a similar decision regarding the Moroccan soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Brahim Saadun, who was also sentenced to death by the DNR.
- Aiden Aslin, 28, Sean Pinner, a 48-year-old former Royal English Regiment soldier, and Brahim Saadun, a 21-year-old Moroccan national, have served in the Armed Forces. They were taken prisoner in Volnovakha on March 12. On June 9, the "Supreme Court of the DNR" sentenced them to death.
- The General Staff of Ukraine stated that foreign citizens serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine are subject to the legal status of combatants. This status, in particular, gives them the right to be treated as prisoners of war if they fall into the hands of the enemy. In addition, they are protected by the Geneva Convention.
- On June 23, it became known that Aslin would soon be executed.