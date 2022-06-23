A British prisoner convicted in the DNR said he would be executed soon

British volunteer Aiden Aslin, who was sentenced to death by the DNR, told his family that he would be executed soon.

The BBC writes about this.

Aslin was able to contact his family and said that in the near future Russian militants will comply with the decision of the so-called "court". He also said that, according to the occupiers, the British side did not negotiate with the "DNR" about his fate.

"Aiden was very upset when he called his mother this morning. Aiden said the DNR had told him that no one from Britain had been contacted and that he would be executed, "said Aslinʼs grandmother Pamela Hall.

Meanwhile, a lawyer for one of the convicted foreigners who fought for Ukraine said they intended to appeal the courtʼs decision. If they refuse, they will ask for pardon.