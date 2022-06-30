SBU established circumstances of launch of missiles on shopping center in Kremenchuk: Russians knowingly committed a war crime

The SBU has gathered numerous pieces of evidence that the Russians knowingly committed a war crime.

This was stated by the Chairman of the SBU Ivan Bakanov.

The X-22 missiles were launched from Tu-22M3 bombers that took off from Shaykovka airfield in Kaluga oblast of the Russian Federation. The missiles themselves were fired into the airspace of Kursk oblast.

"It is clear from the video of the impact — the occupiers hit the shopping center, where there were many visitors. You can also compare satellite images of the city before and after the shelling. That is, all the fabrications of propaganda are refuted by the facts, "the statement reads.

As for the shelling of the plant, there were no warehouses with military equipment there: it produced asphalt mixing plants.

"Based on the logic of the occupiers, the danger for them is supermarket shelves and even asphalt mixing plants. The Russian army is a gathering place for terrorists who will be punished for their crimes. All the evidence is now carefully documented, "Bakanov added.