Energoatom: Russian troops destroyed Sievierodonetsk CHP

The state-owned Energoatom reported that Russian troops had destroyed the Sievierodonetsk сogeneration heat and power (CHP) plant.
"As a result of hostilities in Luhansk oblast, the Sievierodonetsk CHP was almost completely destroyed," the company said in a brief statement.
This CHP plant, located in the city of Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk oblast, was badly damaged by Russian attacks. The CHP supplied heat and electricity to the city and the chemical industry giant of Ukraine, the Sievierodonetsk Azot Association. The CHP has repeatedly come under artillery fire and air strikes, and now it is in the occupied territories.
- On June 25, the Ukrainian military withdrew from Sievierodonetsk and the surrounding villages by order — the city was occupied by the Russians. Then the Ministry of Defense stated that messages on social networks disrupted the military operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine against Sievierodonetsk — the troops did not have time to perform the planned work.
- Now the occupiers are trying to surround Lysychansk — a neighboring city. They were able to move another 2 kilometers near the Lysychansk refinery.
- On June 29, Energoatom stated that the Russians were preparing a provocation at the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant: they planned to accuse Ukrainian nuclear power plants of storing weapons at the station.