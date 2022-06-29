Energoatom: Russian troops destroyed Sievierodonetsk CHP

The state-owned Energoatom reported that Russian troops had destroyed the Sievierodonetsk сogeneration heat and power (CHP) plant.

"As a result of hostilities in Luhansk oblast, the Sievierodonetsk CHP was almost completely destroyed," the company said in a brief statement.

This CHP plant, located in the city of Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk oblast, was badly damaged by Russian attacks. The CHP supplied heat and electricity to the city and the chemical industry giant of Ukraine, the Sievierodonetsk Azot Association. The CHP has repeatedly come under artillery fire and air strikes, and now it is in the occupied territories.