The Ministry of Defense stated that messages on social networks disrupted the military operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Sievierodonetsk

Reports on social networks that the Ukrainian army was retreating from Sievierodonetsk disrupted a military operation — the Ukrainian Armed Forces did not have time to complete what was planned.

This was reported on Saturday, June 25, by Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar.

"The public demonstration of civiliansʼ awareness of the course of military operations and posts about this on social media before the General Staff makes any official statement often disrupts military operations — as it was yesterday and the day before yesterday in Sievierodonetsk, when this simply did not allow the Armed Forces to complete what was planned," Maliar said.

She explained that at the same time as exiting or entering the city, the military performs several tasks in parallel, and it is important to do so in conditions of information silence.