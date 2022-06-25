Evening report of the General Staff: the UAF withdrew from Sievierodonetsk and nearby villages, in other places the Russian assaults were repulsed

The General Staff of Ukraine has published the evening report as of June 25. Thus, the Ukrainian troops withdrew from the city of Sievierodonetsk and the adjacent villages and settlements — Syrotyne, Voronove and Borivske, where the Russian occupiers are already consolidating.

The Ukrainian military repulsed all Russian attacks and assaults in the direction of Pokrovske, New York, and Maryinka. The occupiers withdrew.