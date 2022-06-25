Evening report of the General Staff: the UAF withdrew from Sievierodonetsk and nearby villages, in other places the Russian assaults were repulsed

The General Staff of Ukraine has published the evening report as of June 25. Thus, the Ukrainian troops withdrew from the city of Sievierodonetsk and the adjacent villages and settlements — Syrotyne, Voronove and Borivske, where the Russian occupiers are already consolidating.
The Ukrainian military repulsed all Russian attacks and assaults in the direction of Pokrovske, New York, and Maryinka. The occupiers withdrew.
- In the Slovyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped an attempt by Russians to storm Mazanivka in the area of Bohorodychne. The occupiers withdrew with losses.
- In the Donetsk direction, the main efforts of the Russians are to maintain the occupied frontiers and regroup.
- Russia did not take active action in the Kramatorsk area, but fired on the areas of the settlements of Mayaky, Piskunivka and Siversk.
- In the Lysychansk direction, the Russian Federation fired on the areas of the settlements of Vovchoyarivka, Loskutivka, Bila Hora, Verkhnokamyanka, Verkhnyokamyanske, Vyimka, and Zolotarivka.
- In the Bakhmut direction, shelling of Russians with mortars, artillery and jet artillery was recorded near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pokrovske, Mykolaivka, Vershyna, Berestove, Zaytseve, Klynove, New York, Volodymyrivka and Ivano-Daryivka.
- In the Volyn and Polissya areas, the Belarusian military performs tasks on a rotating basis to cover the border with Ukraine in the Brest and Gomel Oblasts. The threat of missile and air strikes from the territory of Belarus remains.
- In the Siversk direction, Russia fired artillery at the positions of Ukrainian troops in the areas of Khrinivka and Yanzhulivka in Chernihiv Oblast.
- In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, Russia is replenishing its reserves. In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian army fired on the positions of our troops and the infrastructure of settlements.
- In the South Buh direction, Russia is concentrating its main efforts on maintaining the occupied borders and shelling the positions of the Armed Forces along the line of contact.
- In the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, the Russians are holding two high-precision weapons carriers in readiness for missile strikes. Total volley — 16 cruise missiles of Caliber type.