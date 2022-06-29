British intelligence: Russians have advanced another 2 kilometers near the Lysychansk refinery

Russian troops continue to advance gradually, trying to surround the city of Lysychansk. On June 25, the occupiers advanced another 2 km in the area of the Lysychansk Oil Refinery south of the city.

This is stated in the summary of British intelligence.

In addition, the British suggest that a missile strike on the Kremenchuk shopping center on June 27 was aimed at nearby infrastructure, but hit the mall due to the inaccuracy of Russian missiles at long distances.

It is almost certain that Russia will continue to strike, trying to prevent the replenishment of the Ukrainian military. Russiaʼs lack of modern high-precision firearms and the professional shortcomings of their guidance planners are likely to lead to new civilian casualties.