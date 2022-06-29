Zelensky published a video of a Russian missile strike on a shopping center in Kremenchuk

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has published a new video of a missile strike on a shopping center in Kremenchuk, which Russia carried out on June 27.

He showed a video of the strike during a traditional address to Ukrainians.

"Today I want to end this appeal with one of such proofs — so that no one dares to deceive about the missile strike on the shopping center in Kremenchuk. The Russian missile hit this very object, purposefully. Obviously, that was the order. It is obvious that such coordinates were obtained by Russian assassins for this missile. They wanted to kill as many people as possible in a peaceful city, in a regular shopping center," Zelensky said.

He added that any of those Russian propagandists who lie about this act of terror, trying to justify the actions of the Russian army, will be punished.