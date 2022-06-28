Strike on the shopping center in Kremenchuk: the number of missing has decreased to 21, and the administration of the center is waiting for an official inspection

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi said that the number of missing after the attack on the mall in Kremenchuk fell to 21 people. At the same time, the death toll has not yet increased.

Ukrinform writes about this.

According to Monastyrskyi, many of the dead have not yet been identified because the bodies were badly burned. To do this, relatives give their DNA samples, and a modern laboratory works on site.

"21 people are missing. Some of them may be among those bodies that have already been found. Because most of the bodies have not been identified yet because they are very badly burned," he said.

Monastyrskyi also noted that it was an X-22 missile struck. He said that the wreckage of the rocket still lay in place — forensic scientists are working with them.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said that 59 victims sought medical help, and 25 of them were hospitalized. One person died of his injuries at the hospital.

At the same time, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office announced an inspection of the actions of the management of the shopping and entertainment center due to the fact that people were not evacuated there during the air alert. Prosecutors launched an investigation into the fact of official negligence, which led to serious consequences (Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).