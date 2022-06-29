Energoatom: Russians are preparing a provocation at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP

In the Zaporizhzhia region, at the temporarily occupied nuclear power plant, the Russians are preparing a provocation: they plan to accuse Ukrainian nuclear scientists of storing weapons at the station.

Energoatom warned about this on Wednesday, June 29.

For the sake of this provocation, the Russians detained several workers and tortured them to confess that they allegedly dropped some weapons, explosives or shells in the concrete bowl of the cooling pools at ZNPP back in March.