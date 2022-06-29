Energoatom: Russians are preparing a provocation at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP

In the Zaporizhzhia region, at the temporarily occupied nuclear power plant, the Russians are preparing a provocation: they plan to accuse Ukrainian nuclear scientists of storing weapons at the station.
Energoatom warned about this on Wednesday, June 29.
For the sake of this provocation, the Russians detained several workers and tortured them to confess that they allegedly dropped some weapons, explosives or shells in the concrete bowl of the cooling pools at ZNPP back in March.
Under this pretext, the occupiers insist that it is necessary to drain the cooling pools — to check the bowls, and stop the sediments that supply water to the safety systems of power units.
"If that happens, the security systems of Europeʼs largest nuclear power plant will be left without cooling, which is a serious breach and will threaten nuclear safety. In addition, such works should not be carried out in the warm season due to the risk of overheating and equipment failure,” warns Energoatom.
Also, the occupiers under the guise of "conducting an inspection" can throw explosives, unexploded ordnance, other weapons into concrete bowls, and then accuse ZNPP employees of this and, under this formal pretext, invite the IAEA station to present these "facts".
- ZNPP — Europeʼs largest nuclear power plant — was occupied on March 4, 2022. The Russian occupiers captured it together with the city of Energodar. There are currently about 500 Russian servicemen at the station. Personnel control the operation of power units, but perform their functions under pressure from the occupiers.