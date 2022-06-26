Russian troops focused on capturing Lysychansk, the last free city in Luhansk oblast

After the capture of Sievierodonetsk, Russian troops focused on capturing Lysychansk, the last city in the Luhansk oblast to control Ukraine.

The head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration Sergey Haidai reported about it.

According to him, Lysychansk is currently suffering from air strikes. The Russians established themselves in Sievierodonetsk, Syrotyne, Voronovo, and Borivsky, from where they fired.

"There is a lot of destruction — Lysychansk is almost unrecognizable. There is a TV tower on the ground, the road bridge is seriously damaged, shells hit houses, the SBU building, etc. The body of a man without signs of life was found on the territory of a multidisciplinary hospital. He received numerous mine injuries," Haidai said.