”The city is 90% destroyed”: the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration Haidai confirmed the occupation of Sievierodonetsk and surrounding villages

The head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, Serhiy Haidai, confirmed that the Ukrainian military had left Sievierodonetsk and it was occupied by the Russians. They also captured the surrounding villages.

He wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

"After the withdrawal of units of our troops, the enemy is consolidated in the oblast center of Sievierodonetsk and the villages-satellites: Syrotyne, Voronove and Borivske. It is now possible to leave Sievierodonetsk only through the temporarily occupied territories. The ruscists are establishing their own order in the city, appointing a "commandant", filming propaganda stories with people coming out of the shelters of Azot, Haidai said.

According to him, the city is 90% destroyed and the Russians are unlikely to be able to restore communications there.