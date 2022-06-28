Ministry of Defense: From the Belarusian security forces Russia prepares sabotage and reconnaissance groups for “work” in Ukraine, offensive groups in Belarus arenʼt formed yet

Russiaʼs military leadership is preparing sabotage and reconnaissance groups of Lukashenkoʼs servicemen for subversive activities in Ukraine.
This was stated at a briefing by the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Motuzyanyk.
According to him, the facts of the formation of the sabotage and reconnaissance groups are recorded by Ukrainian intelligence. Offensive groups of Belarusian servicemen have not yet been formed.
Motuzyanyk also added that the threat of Russian missile strikes from Belarus remains.
- On June 22, Ukrainian intelligence reported that there was currently no threat of the Belarusian army invading Ukraine. On the border with Ukraine, Belarus maintains up to seven battalions — about 3.5-4 thousand personnel. In addition, the Belarusian army has placed wooden models of tanks in the areas bordering Ukraine — this is how it demonstrates its presence.
- At the same time, intelligence reports that Russia is planning a series of provocations and terrorist attacks on the territory of Belarus to involve the country in the war against Ukraine.
- According to intelligence from June 26, Russia is increasing the number of its troops in Belarus. It also plans to increase tactical aviation, for which it is planned to fly 10 planes to the airport in Baranovichi.