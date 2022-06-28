Ministry of Defense: From the Belarusian security forces Russia prepares sabotage and reconnaissance groups for “work” in Ukraine, offensive groups in Belarus arenʼt formed yet

Russiaʼs military leadership is preparing sabotage and reconnaissance groups of Lukashenkoʼs servicemen for subversive activities in Ukraine.

This was stated at a briefing by the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Motuzyanyk.

According to him, the facts of the formation of the sabotage and reconnaissance groups are recorded by Ukrainian intelligence. Offensive groups of Belarusian servicemen have not yet been formed.

Motuzyanyk also added that the threat of Russian missile strikes from Belarus remains.