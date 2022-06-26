Intelligence: Russia is increasing its military presence in Belarus

Russian troops are increasing their presence in Belarus.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The leadership of the Gomel Oblast was warned about the possibility of the return of Russian units. At the same time, the Russians plan to increase the number of tactical aircraft in Belarus. Officially — for joint airspace patrols and exercises. To do this, moving of 10 planes to Baranovichi airport is planned.

Mobilization exercises have been going on in Gomel Oblast since June 22. At the same time, drills with reservists, previously announced in the Belarusian media, are not held. The reservists themselves are currently being used for household chores.