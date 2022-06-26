Intelligence: Russia is increasing its military presence in Belarus

Russian troops are increasing their presence in Belarus.
This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
The leadership of the Gomel Oblast was warned about the possibility of the return of Russian units. At the same time, the Russians plan to increase the number of tactical aircraft in Belarus. Officially — for joint airspace patrols and exercises. To do this, moving of 10 planes to Baranovichi airport is planned.
Mobilization exercises have been going on in Gomel Oblast since June 22. At the same time, drills with reservists, previously announced in the Belarusian media, are not held. The reservists themselves are currently being used for household chores.
- On June 22, Ukrainian intelligence reported that there was currently no threat of the Belarusian army invading Ukraine. On the border with Ukraine, Belarus maintains up to seven battalions — about 3.5-4 thousand personnel. In addition, the Belarusian army has placed wooden models of tanks in areas bordering Ukraine to demonstrate its presence.
- At the same time, intelligence reports that Russia is planning a series of provocations and terrorist attacks on the territory of Belarus in order to involve the country in the war against Ukraine.