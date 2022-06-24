Ukrainian intelligence reports that Russia will try to involve Belarus in a military conflict with Ukraine through a series of provocations.

To do this, sabotage groups arrived in the city of Mozyr under the guise of civilians. They include staff members of the Russian Central Intelligence Agency and mercenaries of private military companies controlled by Prigozhyn and Shoigu.

It is known that the plans of these groups include the organization of a series of terrorist attacks on the territory of Belarus under the Chechen scenario. Then the special services of the Russian Federation organized explosions in several houses of Ryazan, accusing the mythical "Chechen militants". Therefore, the Russian game plans to conduct a series of artillery and missile strikes on the Mozyr refinery, civilian infrastructure, and housing estates. During the shelling, residential buildings, hospitals and schools will be blown up.