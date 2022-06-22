Russian troops continue to fire on Kharkiv, Zolochiv and Chuguiv. Three more civilians were killed

During the last night, Russian troops continued to fire on Kharkiv and settlements in the oblast. There are victims among civilians.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv oblast military administration Oleh Syniehubov.

In Kharkiv, Slobidsky and Industrial districts were hit by shelling at night. Damaged economic and industrial facilities, there were several large-scale fires.

In the morning the shelling of the Nemyshlyansky district of Kharkiv continues. Previously, three were injured.

The Russians continued to shell Chuhuiv at night, destroying houses and outbuildings. Previously, two people were killed and two were injured.

An apartment building was damaged and a fire broke out in the village of Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district. The body of the deceased was removed from the rubble. Rescue work is underway, there is a possibility that two more people remained under the rubble.

One person was injured in the Russian shelling last night in the village of Shevchenkove, Kupyansk district.

At the line of contact, the Russians fired from artillery and jet artillery. The occupiers are conducting air reconnaissance in the Kharkiv direction. In the Izyum direction, Russian troops continue to storm Slovyansk. The Armed Forces keep the defense.