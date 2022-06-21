News

The Russian army fired on Chuhuiv in Kharkiv oblast. Six people were killed

Author:
Julia Sheredeha
Date:

Tonight, Russian troops fired on Chuhuiv near Kharkiv. According to preliminary information, six people were killed.

The mayor Halina Minaeva reported about it to Ukrainian Public Broadcaster.

According to her, the Russians fired on several districts of the city. All the dead are civilians.

Three more people were injured.