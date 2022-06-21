The Russian army fired on Chuhuiv in Kharkiv oblast. Six people were killed

Tonight, Russian troops fired on Chuhuiv near Kharkiv. According to preliminary information, six people were killed.
The mayor Halina Minaeva reported about it to Ukrainian Public Broadcaster.
According to her, the Russians fired on several districts of the city. All the dead are civilians.
Three more people were injured.
- Today the Russians fired on the Industrial District of Kharkiv. Five people were killed and 11 were injured. Commercial and residential buildings came under fire.
- Today at about 12:30 the Russians fired on the village of Bezruky in the Kharkiv region. An 8-year-old girl, who was in the yard at the time, was killed in the shelling. Her relative was injured.