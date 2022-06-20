Hungary has offered its territory for the export of grain from the blocked ports of Ukraine

Hungary is ready to organize the export of Ukrainian grain from blocked ports throughout its territory.

This was reported by The Guardian.

This statement was made by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó at a meeting of EU foreign ministers. He also said that Russia had assured Hungary of uninterrupted gas supplies.

The day before, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell called Russiaʼs blockade of Ukrainian grain exports a war crime. According to him, Russia will be responsible for this.