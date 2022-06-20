Hungary has offered its territory for the export of grain from the blocked ports of Ukraine

Hungary is ready to organize the export of Ukrainian grain from blocked ports throughout its territory.
This was reported by The Guardian.
This statement was made by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó at a meeting of EU foreign ministers. He also said that Russia had assured Hungary of uninterrupted gas supplies.
The day before, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell called Russiaʼs blockade of Ukrainian grain exports a war crime. According to him, Russia will be responsible for this.
- The Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba stated that Ukraine is ready to create the necessary conditions for the resumption of exports from the port of Odesa.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that weapons are the best guarantee of security for Ukrainian ports and unblocking grain exports.
- Turkey and Russia have agreed on a plan to safely export Ukrainian grain and unblock the port in Odesa. However, Ukraine still doubts whether to agree to it.
- US President Joe Biden said on June 14 that the United States and European allies were working to remove the blocked Ukrainian grain by rail. To do this, they plan to build granaries near the border with Ukraine.