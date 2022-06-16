Overview of the events of June 16: the occupiers bombed Sumy oblast again, the leaders of France, Germany and Italy (and as a bonus the President of Romania) arrived in Kyiv

The day before, at about 8 pm, two enemy helicopters fired five rockets from Russia near Hlukhov, killing one person. A rocket attack on the Sadivka community of Sumy district killed four people and injured at least six. At night, Russian troops struck with MLRS on the infrastructure of the Industrial District of Kharkiv, no casualties. Russian troops launched an air strike on a building in Lysychansk, where people were hiding — at least three were killed and seven were injured.

Russian troops storm Sievierodonetsk around the clock. The occupiers are trying to establish full control over the city, the fighting continues. The day before the Armed Forces successfully repulsed the enemy assault in Toshkivka. About 500 people remain in the shelters of the Azot enterprise in Sievierodonetsk. The internal communication at the plant is damaged, so the operative information about the people in the shelters is only from the military.

In occupied Mariupol, "washing points" have been opened, where city residents can take a shower. They donʼt even have partitions.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov summed up the results of the third meeting in the Rammstein format, which took place in Brussels. Most importantly, our partners will continue to support Ukraine, NATO has the greatest unity in its history, and Ukraine will win. Ukraine will be provided with more weapons, including 155-mm guns, HIMARS, Harpoons, and helicopters.

The Russians exported more than 180,000 tons of grain from the occupied territories of Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. This data is only for May and early June. The grain was exported to Crimea, and from there part of the stolen grain was transported to Syria.

The Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi, the President of France Emmanuel Macron, and the Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz arrived in Kyiv. They were accompanied by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis. They met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Ukraine has handed over a full package of sanctions against Russia to the leaders.

The Eighth Court of Appeal of Lviv has banned the Shariy Party in Ukraine. This is the ninth party whose activities have been banned in court.

The Czech Republic stops paying € 200 in assistance to Ukrainian refugees, as it provides free shelter, food, and hygiene to refugees. The event is directed against "subsidized tourism". The state will also check whether refugees registered in the Czech Republic live at the addresses they have indicated.

Slovakia has handed over to Ukraine four Mi-17 helicopters and one Mi-2, as well as ammunition for Grad multiple rocket launchers. For its part, France will supply Ukraine with 6 more Caesar self-propelled howitzers.

The United Kingdom will hand over 20 M109 artillery units to Ukraine. This was announced by the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak with reference to the words of the Minister of Defense Ben Wallace.

Coca-Cola is completely out of Russia. The companyʼs distributors will no longer produce and sell their drinks in Russia. These are Sprite, Fanta, Schweppes, Burn, Bonaqua water, Dobryi and Rich juice lines.

The traitor and collaborator Stremousov stated that all children born in Kherson oblast after February 24 automatically receive Russian citizenship. According to him, orphans have already received Russian citizenship.