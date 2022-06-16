Czechia stops paying €200 to Ukrainian refugees

The upper house of the Czech parliament has supported a restriction on the payment of humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees in the amount of 5,000 kroons (€200).

This was reported by Czech Radio.

This amount will no longer be paid, as Czechia provides free shelter, food and hygiene for refugees. The event is directed against "subsidy tourism". The state will also check whether the refugees registered in Czechia live at the addresses they have stated. The document is yet to be signed by Czech President Milos Zeman.