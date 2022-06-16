The Russian military launched an air strike on a building in Lysychansk where people were hiding. There are dead

Russian troops launched an air strike on a building in Lysychansk where people were hiding. At least three people were killed and seven were injured in the crash.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration Serhiy Haidai.

"They hit one of the buildings where people were hiding. At least three people were killed and seven were injured," he said.

According to him, the rubble of the destroyed building is being dismantled. The exact number of victims is still unknown.