The European Union is developing a plan to abandon Russian gas

The European Union is developing a plan to phase out Russian gas.

This was stated by EU Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton in an interview with Europe 1/CNews.

According to him, the EU imports 155 billion cubic meters of gas a year from Russia. "This new plan will include 50 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas imports from the United States or Qatar, an additional 10 billion on existing pipelines, accelerating offshore wind turbines and photovoltaic panels to produce an equivalent of 25 billion cubic meters," he said. Restarting coal-fired power plants is also considered an option.