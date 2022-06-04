Minister of Defense of Ukraine: Optimistically, the war will end until the end of the year

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that according to optimistic forecasts, the war could end by the end of 2022.

He said this at the International Security Forum Globsec-2022.

"Russia continues to make efforts to occupy our entire country. At the moment, it is impossible to predict when the war will end, but I am optimistic that it will be possible to do this year, "the minister said.

According to him, the Kremlin dreams of gathering land, so Ukraine, together with Europe and the world, must stop Russia and restrain it in the future.

The Minister also announced the beginning of the training of Ukrainian artillery units for the use of HIMARS and M270 multiple rocket launchers. Training is taking place in Europe.