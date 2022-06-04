Minister of Defense of Ukraine: Optimistically, the war will end until the end of the year

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that according to optimistic forecasts, the war could end by the end of 2022.
He said this at the International Security Forum Globsec-2022.
"Russia continues to make efforts to occupy our entire country. At the moment, it is impossible to predict when the war will end, but I am optimistic that it will be possible to do this year, "the minister said.
According to him, the Kremlin dreams of gathering land, so Ukraine, together with Europe and the world, must stop Russia and restrain it in the future.
The Minister also announced the beginning of the training of Ukrainian artillery units for the use of HIMARS and M270 multiple rocket launchers. Training is taking place in Europe.
- On June 1, the Pentagon published a list of weapons that Ukraine will receive under 11 $ 700 million military aid packages. The list includes HIMARS, Mi-17 helicopters, and Javelin MANPADS.
- On June 1, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the new weapon would not only curb Russian aggression, but also strengthen Ukraineʼs position during the talks. He added that Ukraine had promised not to use these weapons for targets on the Russian territory . Controversy has raged over HIMARS, which can hit individual targets at a distance of up to 300 kilometers.
- Ukraine will also buy another 60 AHS Krab ACS in Poland, in addition to the 18 already received. Ukraine can receive M270 missile systems from Britain.
- According to Reuters, the United States plans to sell Ukraine MQ-1C Gray Eagle drones.