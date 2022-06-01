Ukraine will buy about 60 Krab self-propelled howitzers in Poland, and Britain will send M270 missile systems

Ukraine will purchase about 60 more AHS Krab self-propelled artillery howitzers from Poland, in addition to the 18 already delivered to Ukraine.

This was reported by Dziennik.

The agreement was signed on May 31. Ukraine will receive howitzers capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 40 km from the Guta Stalova Volia plant. Deliveries are expected in the next few months.

The value of the deal is about 3 billion zlotys (about $ 700 million). The issue of ammunition remains a problem. It is likely that the Americans will provide Ukraine with them.

Politico writes that Britain plans to send M270 MLRS to Ukraine within a few weeks, but this must be agreed with the United States. The publication writes that this is a formality and the issue will be resolved as soon as possible.