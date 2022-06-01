Reuters: US plans to sell MQ-1C Gray Eagle drones to Ukraine

The United States plans to sell four MQ-1C Gray Eagle drones to Ukraine, which can be armed with Hellfire guided air-to-ground missiles.

This was reported by Reuters, citing sources close to the issue.

The sale of these drones has yet to be considered by Congress. The administration of President Joe Biden intends to inform Congress about the possible sale of MQ-1C to Ukraine in the coming days, after which a public statement is expected.

For Ukraine, the sale of the MQ-1C will be of great importance, as these drones take the countryʼs defense to a new level. MQ-1C is an advanced American system that is capable of inflicting numerous deep blows on targets and staying in the air for over 30 hours. Gray Eagle can carry eight Hellfire missiles and many times larger than the already familiar Bayraktar-TB2.