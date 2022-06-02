The case of MPs Medvedchuk and Kozak about treason was sent to court

The State Bureau of Investigation and the Security Service have completed the investigation into the case of MPs of the "Opposition Platform — For Life" Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak about treason. The materials were sent to court.
This was reported by the SBU, State Bureau of Investigation and Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova.
The proceedings cover the period from 2015 to 2020. It concerns the illegal transfer of information about a secret unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the development of the anti-Ukrainian project "Promin" and the looting of national values — illegal oil and gas production on the Black Sea shelf in the temporarily occupied Crimea, involving Russian officials.
The detained Medvedchuk faces up to 15 years in prison with or without confiscation of property. The second suspect, Kozak, is still wanted.
- On May 11, 2021, the SBU conducted searches at the home of Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak. They were signed on suspicion of three episodes. We are talking about illegal gas production in occupied Crimea, the transfer to Russia of secret information about the military unit of the Armed Forces, and the recruitment of Ukrainians who went to Russia.
- Separately, Bihus.Info journalists published 36 hours of recordings of "Medvedchukʼs tapes".
- Prior to that, they released several parts with recordings — in the first part Medvedchuk allegedly told the Putin administration and militants about contacts with Poroshenko, in the second — the story of how Medvedchuk received the oil pipeline "Samara — West", in the third — Medvedchuk persuaded Poroshenko to buy coal from the militants, and in the last one Medvedchuk told the Russians that he had persuaded Poroshenko to soften Ukraineʼs demands for gas supplies.
- On April 12 this year, Medvedchuk was detained as he tried to flee Ukraine. After that, he gave a number of testimonies about his schemes and the possible participation of former President Petro Poroshenko in them.