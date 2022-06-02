The case of MPs Medvedchuk and Kozak about treason was sent to court

The State Bureau of Investigation and the Security Service have completed the investigation into the case of MPs of the "Opposition Platform — For Life" Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak about treason. The materials were sent to court.

This was reported by the SBU, State Bureau of Investigation and Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova.

The proceedings cover the period from 2015 to 2020. It concerns the illegal transfer of information about a secret unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the development of the anti-Ukrainian project "Promin" and the looting of national values — illegal oil and gas production on the Black Sea shelf in the temporarily occupied Crimea, involving Russian officials.

The detained Medvedchuk faces up to 15 years in prison with or without confiscation of property. The second suspect, Kozak, is still wanted.