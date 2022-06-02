The Senate of Ireland has recognized Russiaʼs war in Ukraine as genocide

The Senate of Ireland has adopted a resolution on the genocide of Russia in Ukraine.
This was announced by the Speaker of the Upper House of the Irish Parliament Mark Daly.
"The illegal invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation is an act of genocide. The Senate of Ireland has adopted a resolution on the genocide of Russia in Ukraine, "he wrote.
- On April 21, the Estonian Parliament was the first in the world to recognize Russiaʼs actions in Ukraine as genocide. On the same day, the Latvian Seimas made a similar decision.
- On April 28, the Canadian parliament unanimously recognized Russiaʼs crimes in Ukraine as genocide.
- On May 10, the Lithuanian parliament became the first in the world to recognize Russia as a terrorist state. The deputies also unanimously acknowledged that the war crimes of the Russian military in Ukraine are genocide of the Ukrainian people.
- On May 11, the Czech Senate also recognized the crimes committed by the Russian army in Ukraine as genocide of the Ukrainian people.