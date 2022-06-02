News

The Senate of Ireland has recognized Russiaʼs war in Ukraine as genocide

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

The Senate of Ireland has adopted a resolution on the genocide of Russia in Ukraine.

This was announced by the Speaker of the Upper House of the Irish Parliament Mark Daly.

"The illegal invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation is an act of genocide. The Senate of Ireland has adopted a resolution on the genocide of Russia in Ukraine, "he wrote.