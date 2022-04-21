The Estonian Parliament was the first in the world to recognize Russiaʼs actions in Ukraine as genocide

The Estonian Parliament has decided to recognize the actions of Russian troops in Ukraine as genocide.

The parliament adopted a statement on war crimes and genocide of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, which was supported by 84 deputies out of 101.

The statement said that during the aggressive war, Russia systematically commits war crimes against civilians, which are approved and supported by the current government of Russia.

The Estonian Parliament calls on the parliaments of other countries to recognize the Russian war against Ukraine as genocide of the Ukrainian people and to establish an international court to bring the perpetrators to justice.