Latvia, after Estonia, recognized Russiaʼs war against Ukraine as genocide

Following the Estonian parliament, the Latvian Seimas recognized Russiaʼs war against Ukraine as genocide.

This was reported on the website of the Seimas of Latvia.

The Seimas condemns Russiaʼs military aggression and large-scale invasion of Ukraine with the support and participation of the Belarusian regime.

The statement stressed that the unjustified invasion was a gross violation of Ukraineʼs sovereignty and territorial integrity, a clear violation of Russiaʼs obligations under the UN Charter and international law.

The Seimas called for a sharp increase in arms supplies to Ukraine and an immediate cessation of energy imports from Russia to the EU. The Seimas calls on the Euro-Atlantic community and its partners to urgently impose comprehensive sanctions on Russia in order to deprive its army of the opportunity to continue its military aggression.