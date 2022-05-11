The Czech Republic also recognized Russiaʼs actions in Ukraine as genocide

The Czech Senate has just recognized the crimes committed by the Russian army in Ukraine as genocide of the Ukrainian people. This was announced by the Ambassador of Ukraine to the Czech Republic Yevhen Perebyinis.

The relevant resolution was adopted by the Senate on Wednesday, May 11. It states that ethnically motivated crimes against humanity, such as mass executions, torture, rape, or forced deportation of children from Ukraine, which are systematically committed by Russia, are manifestations of genocide.

The resolution also supports the Czech Republicʼs continued provision of weapons to Ukraine and Ukraineʼs EU candidate status.