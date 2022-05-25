SBU summoned Arseniy Yatsenyuk, Oleksandr Turchynov and Arsen Avakov for interrogation

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) summoned former Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk, former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Turchynov and former Interior Minister Arsen Avakov for questioning on Viktor Medvedchukʼs "coal case."
The summons, published on the SBU website, indicate that they were to appear before the investigator on May 19.
Yatsenyuk's spokeswoman Olha Lappo told Babel that he had been interrogated three times before. There is no information about the new interrogation yet.
The case concerns the organization of illegal coal supply schemes from the temporarily occupied territories. Fuel was bought for cash, and thus pro-Russian terrorists were fined a total of more than 200 million hryvnias.
- Earlier, the detained SBU Viktor Medvedchuk spoke about the scheme of withdrawal from state ownership of part of the main oil pipeline "Samara — Western direction" for further pumping of diesel fuel through it.
- Describing the essence of the scheme, Medvedchuk detailed the role of the fifth president Petro Poroshenko. Namely, he not only asked Medvedchuk to contact the leadership of the Russian Federation but also ensured the adoption of the necessary decisions in all Ukrainian instances.
- In the spring of 2021, the Security Service of Ukraine searched Viktor Medvedchuk and informed him of suspicions of treason, robbery and handing over to Ukraine a Ukrainian enterprise in the occupied Crimea and secret information about Ukrainian troops.
- Medvedchuk was placed under 24-hour house arrest, where he was before the war on February 24, 2022. And then Medvedchuk disappeared, and law enforcement officers asked to help find him
- Viktor Medvedchuk was detained by the SBU on April 12. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said that he was detained on the western border of Ukraine. According to him, Medvedchuk wanted to get to Russia after escaping.
- On May 11, a Lviv court seized movable and immovable property belonging to the enterprises of relatives of peopleʼs deputies from the OPZZh, Viktor Medvedchuk, and Taras Kozak. The authorized capital of these six enterprises is over 80 million hryvnias.