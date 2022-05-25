SBU summoned Arseniy Yatsenyuk, Oleksandr Turchynov and Arsen Avakov for interrogation

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) summoned former Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk, former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Turchynov and former Interior Minister Arsen Avakov for questioning on Viktor Medvedchukʼs "coal case."

The summons, published on the SBU website, indicate that they were to appear before the investigator on May 19.

Yatsenyuk's spokeswoman Olha Lappo told Babel that he had been interrogated three times before. There is no information about the new interrogation yet.

The case concerns the organization of illegal coal supply schemes from the temporarily occupied territories. Fuel was bought for cash, and thus pro-Russian terrorists were fined a total of more than 200 million hryvnias.