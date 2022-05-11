More than a hundred cars, plots and buildings: the court arrested the property of Medvedchukʼs and Kozakʼs relatives

The Lychakiv District Court of Lviv granted the request of the State Bureau of Investigation investigators to seize movable and immovable property belonging to the enterprises of relatives of MPs from the OPZZh. The authorized capital of these six companies is over 80 million hryvnias.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation.

Relatives of Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak are the subjects of criminal proceedings: they are suspected of abuse of power and violation of the rules of protection or use of subsoil and legalization of proceeds from crime.

The court ruled that 3 land plots, 11 non-residential buildings and premises, including almost 300 square meters in the very center of Lviv, were seized with a ban on the right to alienate and dispose of property. 126 cars were also arrested, including cars and KRAZ and KAMAZ trucks.

In the future, the State Bureau of Investigation will initiate the transfer of seized property to the National Asset Management Agency.