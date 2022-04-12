The Security Service of Ukraine detained Viktor Medvedchuk during a special operation

The Security Service of Ukraine conducted a special operation and on April 12 detained a pro-Russian politician, oligarch, and MP Viktor Medvedchuk, the Security Service reports.

Medvedchuk, who has been in hiding all this time, was disguised in a Ukrainian military uniform.

"I thank all the Security Service officers, specifically investigators and counterintelligence officers of the Ukrainian special services, who, fulfilling the instructions of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, proved their professionalism and conducted this lightning-fast and dangerous multilevel special operation to detain MP Medvedchuk. No traitor will escape the punishment and will be held accountable under the law of Ukraine. As well as Medvedchuk, with all the severity, for all the crimes of today, that his personal actions also led to," — said the head of the Security Service Ivan Bakanov.