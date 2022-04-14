Medvedchuk tried to flee Ukraine across the western border

Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the political council of the Opposition Platform For Life party, was detained on Ukraineʼs western border.

This was announced by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov in an interview with BBC News Ukraine.

According to him, Medvedchuk wanted to get to Russia after escaping. When asked by a journalist whether there was detention on the border with Hungary, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council did not give a direct answer. "You know more than we do", he said.

Earlier, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Ivan Bakanov stated that Medvedchuk was detained during his departure from the Kyiv Oblast. Bakanov also said he was trying to flee to Transnistria, from where he planned to move to Moscow.

The pro-Russian politician, oligarch, and Member of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk was detained by the SBU on April 12.