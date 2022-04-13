Security Service of Ukraine: Medvedchuk was planned to be transported to Transnistria, and then to Moscow

Member of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk tried to flee to Transnistria, then he planned to move to Moscow.

This was announced by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) Ivan Bakanov.

The Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) planned to deport the Medvedchuk. Bakanov noted that the FSB tried to disguise its plans as much as possible: threw in disinformation, made fake news, tried to organize "fake" routes to evacuate politicians and leave the SBU a false trail, even trained "pseudo-medvedchuks" to divert attention.

"In fact, they allegedly wanted to take Medvedchuk to the Ukrainian border under the guise of the Armed Forcesʼ military, accompanied by colleagues. Then — by boat to the so-called "Transnistrian Moldavian Republic", where he was already being waited for the evacuation group of FSB special forces. They had to take Medvedchuk to Moscow. But thanks to the SBU, this plan could not be implemented!" added Bakanov.

He stressed that the SBU counterintelligence counted dozens of versions, clearly determined the true route and found out the place of arrival of the FSB evacuation group.

"This allowed operatives and investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine to detain Medvedchuk on his way — during his departure from the Kyiv Oblast. I will note that he was accompanied by Ukrainian law enforcement officers, who will also be responsible for their actions! Now Medvedchuk is awaiting a trial, the determination of the restrainment measure, or rather his confirmation, and then — detention. And then, I hope, a well-deserved punishment", said the head of the SBU.