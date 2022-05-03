In Mariupol, Russia stormed the Azovstal plant

The Russian military stormed the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.
This was stated by Deputy Commander of the Azov Regiment Svyatoslav Palamar [Kalyna] in a comment to Ukrainian Pravda.
According to him, the Russians are just now trying to break into the plant. Before the assault, the Russians bombed the aircraft plant.
"We were bombed all night, two civilian women were killed, and now Azovstal is being stormed," said Sviatoslav Palamar.
- On April 20, defenders of Mariupol said they were ready to evacuate the city with the support of a third party. On the same day, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine was ready to exchange captured Russian servicemen for people from Mariupol.
- On April 21, Putin ordered Russian troops not to storm the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, but troops continued to attack.
- On the night of April 28, Russian troops struck almost 50 airstrikes on Mariupol and Azovstal. They dropped a lot of phosphorus bombs. In addition, the enemyʼs artillery was constantly working. As a result, a hospital collapsed in the basement of the plant. At least 600 people were injured.
- On April 30, 20 civilians, who were rescued from the rubble, were evacuated from Azovstal. It is unknown where they were taken. Russia then announced the "evacuation" of 25 people from the plant and a dozen other houses nearby, but where they are — is also unknown.
- On May 1, the UN confirmed that people were being evacuated from Azovstal. Zelensky said that the first group left for Zaporizhzhia.