In Mariupol, Russia stormed the Azovstal plant

The Russian military stormed the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

This was stated by Deputy Commander of the Azov Regiment Svyatoslav Palamar [Kalyna] in a comment to Ukrainian Pravda.

According to him, the Russians are just now trying to break into the plant. Before the assault, the Russians bombed the aircraft plant.

"We were bombed all night, two civilian women were killed, and now Azovstal is being stormed," said Sviatoslav Palamar.