Russian troops fired 50 air strikes on Mariupol overnight, dropped phosphorus bombs

The Azov Regiment said that last night Russian troops launched almost 50 airstrikes on Mariupol and dropped a large number of phosphorus bombs. In addition, the enemyʼs artillery was constantly working.
In his address, Deputy Commander of the Azov Regiment, Captain Sviatoslav Palamar, once again called on the authorities to take measures to unblock the city and evacuate residents and defenders.
"This night is just a colossal number of airstrikes, phosphorus bombs, missiles, artillery, and everything that a barbarian can use against humanity [...]. We are promised [help], but they do not act. Do not act at a time when the soldier is slowly dying from airstrikes. This is our hero, but we canʼt help him. [...] Iʼm not saying that they didnʼt help us, Iʼm not criticizing. [...] I call on the military-political leadership to take decisive action to unblock or evacuate all those who hope and believe in the Motherland", he said.
- Currently, Ukrainian Marines, Azov Regiment fighters, and about a thousand civilians remain blocked at Azovstal. On April 20, defenders of Mariupol said they were ready to evacuate the city with the support of a third party. On the same day, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine was ready to exchange captured Russian servicemen for people from Mariupol.
- On April 21, Putin ordered Russian troops not to storm the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, but troops continued to attack. There are still no agreements on evacuation and humanitarian corridors.