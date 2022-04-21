Putin called on Russian troops not to storm Mariupolʼs Azovstal

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Vladimir Putin on the alleged "taking control of Mariupol" by Russian occupation forces. Shoigu said troops could not capture Azovstal, where the cityʼs defenders and civilians are stationed.

Russian leader Putin ordered not to storm the Azovstal industrial zone, but to lay siege to it. "We should not climb into the catacombs, we should block the industrial zone in Azovstal so that the fly does not fly", he said.