Today, evacuation from Mariupol and five cities of Luhansk Oblast is planned

The Minister for the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk said that the evacuation of women, children and the elderly is planned for April 21.

Boarding of buses — on Shevchenko Boulevard on the ring near the shopping center "Port City" at 14:00.

According to her, four evacuation buses managed to leave the city yesterday through the humanitarian corridor. They spent the night in Berdiansk and are now heading to Vasylivka. Soon they will be in Zaporizhzhia.

Also, evacuation of civilians is planned from six cities of Luhansk Oblast, the head of Oblast Military Administration Serhiy Haidai reported.

It will be possible to leave free of charge from Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk and, if possible, from Popasna, Hirske and Rubizhny, but without the "silence regime".

He published the addresses of the meeting places.

In Kherson Oblast today there will also try to break through the humanitarian corridor. We are talking about three settlements: the village of Vysokopillya, the village of Novovoznesenske, and the village of Myrolyubivka.